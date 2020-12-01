Market Overview

Alibaba Nears Deal To Sell Entire Stake In Online Grocer BigBasket To Tata: Report
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 01, 2020 11:47pm   Comments
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is nearing a deal to sell its entire stake in Indian grocer BigBasket to the Tata Group, according to Indian daily The Mint.

What Happened: The Tata Motors Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TTM) parent company is in advanced negotiations to buy up to 80% stake in the latter, Bloomberg independently reported Monday — citing a person familiar with the matter.

Tata could buy up a majority stake in the online grocer and pay around $1.3 billion to purchase around 80% in BigBasket, valuing the concern at near $1.6 billion.

Why It Matters: Nearly half of India’s $1 trillion retail market comprises of grocery sales, which leaves a lot of headroom for the growth of online grocery business in India, noted Bloomberg.

Last month, BigBasket suffered a setback after the news of a massive data breach was reported, which reportedly affected a million users. 

Sensitive data including email IDs, mobile numbers, and addresses are reported to have been put up for sale on the dark web for $40,000 after the breach, as per Bloomberg.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) runs a similar online grocery service in India, competing in a tough market. Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG)-backed Reliance Industries Ltd.'s JioMart, run by Asia's richest person Mukesh Ambani, is also vying market share in the country's lucrative online grocery market.

Price Action: Alibaba shares closed nearly 0.4% higher at $264.01 on Monday and fell 0.64% in the after-hours session. 

Photo courtesy: Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BigBasket e-commerce India retailM&A News Tech Media

