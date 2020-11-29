S&P Global Nears $44B Merger Deal With IHS Markit That Would Create Wall Street Data Behemoth: WSJ

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) and IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) are nearing a merger deal worth around $44 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

What Happened: The deal could be announced as soon as Monday and would be the largest merger of the year, the Journal noted. Talks between the two companies could still fall apart.

Further details on the terms of the deal aren’t yet known.

"We do not comment on market rumors or speculation," S&P Global Chief Communications Officer Dave Guarino told Benzinga. IHS Markit didn’t respond to Benzinga’s request for comments, as of press time.

Why It Matters: The merger of the two companies will create a financial data behemoth.

The Manhattan-based S&P Global and London-based IHS Markit are two of the largest financial data and analytics providers to Wall Street.

S&P Global has a market valuation of $82.18 billion and IHS Markit is worth about $36.88 billion.

Price Action: S&P Global shares closed 1.04% higher at $341.57 on Friday. IHS Markit shares closed 0.3% higher at $92.58, the same day.