Slack's Stock Spikes On Salesforce M&A Report

Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) shares spiked higher on Wednesday after a report emerged that Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) is in talks to acquire the company.

What Happened: Salesforce has recently been in talks to buy Slack, according to Dow Jones, and the deal that would mark a big move by the corporate-software maker into office communications.

Why It Matters: If the acquisition goes ahead this would be Salesforce's largest acquisition ever. Slack's current market capitalization is estimated to be at $16.876 billion.

Price Action: Slack shares were trading up 22.18% at $36.14 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $40.07 and a 52-week low of $15.10.

