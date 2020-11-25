Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Opendoor, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II Set Dec. 17 Vote Date
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 25, 2020 10:07am   Comments
Share:
Opendoor, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II Set Dec. 17 Vote Date

One of the most talked about SPAC mergers of 2020 gets a vote date to approve the deal.

What Happened: Shareholders of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II (NYSE: IPOB) will vote on the SPAC deal with Opendoor on Dec. 17, 2020.

Why It’s Important: Opendoor will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange with the symbol OPEN if the deal is approved.

The completed deal could allow Opendoor to get analyst ratings and also become added to mutual funds and ETFs that shy away from SPACs prior to completed deals.

Related Link: Ark Investment ETF Adds SPAC Led By Chamath Palihapitiya Ahead Of Opendoor Merger

What’s Next: Chamath Palihapitiya, who leads Social Capital, took Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) public via a SPAC and has a pending deal to bring Clover Health public via Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III (NYSE: IPOC). Palihapitiya also took three more SPACs public that are searching for deals with IPOD, IPOE and IPOF.

The so-called SPAC King has plans to bring SPACs public with symbols IPOA to IPOZ.

Price Action: Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II are trading flat at $18.75 early Wednesday. Shares hit a high of $27 in October.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IPOB)

Cathie Wood Adds Longview Acquisition SPAC Ahead Of Deal With Butterfly Network
Exclusive: Accelerate CEO On SPAC Arbitrage, Why You Can't Always Bet On SPAC Sponsors
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
What Is Cathie Wood Up To?
Cathie Wood's Internet ETF Sells Some Tesla, Xilinx, Buys The Dip In Fastly
SoftBank Plans To Unveil SPAC In Two Weeks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Chamath Palihapitiya Opendoor SPAC SPACsM&A News IPOs

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com