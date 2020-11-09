Market Overview

Why WR Grace's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 09, 2020 11:33am
WR Grace (NYSE: GRA) shares are trading higher on Monday amid unconfirmed speculation the company received an acquisition offer.

WR Grace, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells chemicals and silica-based materials used in refining, pharma, chemical manufacturing, coating, and various chemical process applications. The company has two reportable business segments: Grace catalysts technologies and Grace material technologies. Most of the company's revenue is generated by the Grace catalysts technologies segment from the sale of oil refining catalysts and catalysts used in petrochemical, refining, and other chemical manufacturing applications, and more than half of the revenue is earned in North America and Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

WR Grace shares were trading up 26.58% at $55.76 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $73.36 and a 52-week low of $26.75.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

