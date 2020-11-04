54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) climbed 78.3% to close at $11.23 on Tuesday after the company issued an update on its ongoing APVO436 Phase 1 clinical trial.
- Alaska Communications System Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) shares jumped 59.2% to close at $3.04 on Tuesday after the company agreed to be acquired by Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor for $3 per share in cash.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) shares gained 31.8% to close at $160.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. Oppenheimer upgraded Inspire Medical from Underperform to Perform.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) gained 24.7% to close at $8.88 after the company reported a $550 million joint venture with FH Paschen for West Lake Corridor rail expansion in Indiana.
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) surged 24.3% to close at $6.45.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) gained 23.8% to close at $5.20.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) gained 22.3% to close at $15.99. Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) reported the merger of Lordstown Motors with DiamondPeak Holdings in a transaction valued over $1.6 billion.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) surged 21.2% to close at $108.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) shares climbed 21.1% to close at $5.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) gained 20.4% to close at $11.16. Fulcrum Therapeutics is projected to report Q3 results on November 10.
- Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) rose 19.9% to close at $4.76 after the company agreed to be acquired by V99 for $4.80 per share in cash in a go private transaction. The company also reported Q1 results.
- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) surged 19.5% to close at $9.58.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) rose 19.4% to close at $7.09. Vivopower International, last month, said its Australian subsidiary, Kenshaw Electric, won a $1.3 million contract with an Australian data center to supply and install emergency backup generators.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) shares jumped 19.3% to close at $8.46 on continued momentum. The stock surged last week following Q3 results.
- Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT) gained 19.3% to close at $69.13 after reporting Q1 results.
- Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) climbed 17.5% to close at $3.43 following strong Q3 earnings.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) gained 17.1% to close at $2.06. DBV Technologies shares gained 23% on Monday after the company reported filing and validation of marketing authorization application for Viaskin Peanut by the European Medicines Agency..
- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG) surged 15.9% to close at $28.34 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) climbed 15.7% to close at $5.36.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) gained 15.7% to close at $8.54. Tenneco released quarterly results on Monday.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) shares surged 15.4% to close at $249.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and also issued strong Q4 sales guidance. B of A Securities upgraded Arista Networks from Neutral to Buy and announced a $270 price target.
- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) gained 14.3% to close at $13.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NYSE: PLL) rose 13.9% to close at $23.88.
- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: DYN) gained 13.5% to close at $23.94.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) surged 13.3% to close at $23.58.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 13% to close at $0.1864. Sundial Growers is expected to report Q3 earnings on November 11.
- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC) gained 12.9% to close at $5.08. ORBCOMM, last week, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE: AIV) shares gained 12.7% to close at $26.96. Apartment Investment released Q3 results last week.
- Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) gained 12.6% to close at $140.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) shares climbed 11.3% to close at $31.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also raised FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) rose 11.3% to close at $14.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) gained 9.6% to close at $16.95 after David Shaw disclosed a 5% passive stake in the company.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 8.8% to close at $2.34. AMC Entertainment reported massive losses in its third-quarter. However, the company disclosed that, as of October, theatres in about 539 out of 600 domestic locations in the U.S. and approximately 261 out of 358 international locations had reopened.
- Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) rose 8.5% to close at $158.67 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) climbed 8.5% to close at $6.10 after gaining around 7% on Monday.
- EverQuote, Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) rose 6.6% to close at $36.87 after reporting quarterly results.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) rose 5.9% to close at $5.76 following Q3 results.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) gained 5.8% to close at $1.27.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares tumbled 22.9% to close at $206.37 on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales and also issued downbeat Q4 sales guidance. Oppenheimer downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from Outperform to Perform
- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) fell 19.2% to close at $18.20 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and issued weak FY20 sales guidance.
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) shares dipped 19.1% to close at $10.56 on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $13 to $11.5.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) fell 17.6% to close at $9.18 after the company announced Q3 results.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: AMBO) fell 17% to close at $2.20. Ambow Education entered into a partnership with Cisco for international career education, training and certification.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) fell 16.5% to close at $24.20 following weak quarterly sales.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) dropped 14.7% to close at $3.78. Build-A-Bear Workshop, last week, issued upbeat Q3 sales guidance.
- KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ: KBLM) dropped 13.6% to close at $7.85.
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) fell 12.1% to close at $17.19 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales.
- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) shares declined 11.1% to close at $29.06 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) dropped 9.9% to close at $13.97 after the company reported its AUDREY trial in dry eye syndrome did not achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint.
- Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) dipped 9.7% to close at $35.05. Forte Biosciences is all set to report quarterly results on November 9.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) fell 9.6% to close at $28.31. Baird initiated coverage on Editas Medicine with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $14.
- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) fell 9.1% to close at $11.03. VOXX Electronics announced the launch of VOXX Power Systems.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) fell 6.8% to close at $1.65 following downbeat Q3 results.
- Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB) fell 4.1% to close at $12.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayM&A Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas