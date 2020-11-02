Market Overview

Why Endurance International's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 02, 2020 4:31pm   Comments
Endurance International (NASDAQ: EIGI) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company announced it would be acquired by Clearlake Capital for $9.50 per share.

Endurance International is a provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses. The company has three segments which are Web Presence, Domains, and Email Marketing. It generates maximum revenue from the Web Presence segment. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States. The company brands include Bluehost, HostGator, Constant Contact, iPage, SiteBuilder, BigRock, Domain.com, BuyDomains, SinglePlatform, Mojo, and ResellerClub.

Endurance International shares were trading up 61.96% at $9.41 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.48 and a 52-week low of $1.31.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingM&A News

