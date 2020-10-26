Market Overview

11 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 26, 2020 5:06pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares are trading higher after the company announced it dosed its first patient with razuprotafib in the Phase 2 trial for the prevention and treatment of ARDS in patients with moderate-to-severe COVID-19.
  • Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 sales of $615 million, compared to $590 million year over year. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • American International Group (NYSE: AIG) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will pursue the separation of its Life & Retirement business.
  • Trxade Group (NASDAQ: MEDS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Trinet Group (NYSE: TNET) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 net service revenue results.
  • K12 (NYSE: LRN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Losers

  • Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 EPS of $0.85, down from $1.23 year over year.

