Jim Cramer Questions SAP And Dunkin News Ahead Of Monday's Open

On Monday’s "Squawk Box," Jim Cramer provided an early look at two of the stocks that will be in focus for the day.

Cramer on SAP: Shares of SAP (NYSE: SAP) are down over 20% in pre-market trading after reporting a sales decline and lowered guidance.

“Really vicious,” Cramer said about the guidance from SAP.

Cramer didn’t buy the company putting all its blame on COVID-19 for the weakened financial outlook.

“Cloud moves accelerated by COVID.”

Cramer is “not taking their excuse.”

He did point out that SAP acquired Concur Technologies, an expense management company for travel, which has been hit hard.

Cramer on Dunkin Brands: Shares of Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN) are up 18% after news surfaced over the weekend the company is in talks to be acquired by Inspire Brands.

“I was surprised,” Cramer said, which has seen shares trade higher this year.

He said Inspire Brands is known for buying bottom feeders and they “got Buffalo Wild Wings at a good price.”

Cramer said Inspire Brands could be looking to take Dunkin Brands international and that's where they see the value here.

With the rise in COVID-19 cases, Cramer said “why pay up when about to enter second leg?”

“I don’t know if I want to be in this stock.”