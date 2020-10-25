Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dunkin Brands Explores Sale Or Merger With Inspire Brands
Jason Shubnell , Benzinga Contributor  
October 25, 2020 3:00pm   Comments
Share:
Dunkin Brands Explores Sale Or Merger With Inspire Brands

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) confirmed a New York Times report that the company has expressed an interest in selling itself.

What Happened: Dunkin Brands is the parent company of Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins. The New York Times reports the company is in talks to sell itself to private equity-backed Inspire Brands.

Inspire Brands is the holding company of such restaurant brands as Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings and Jimmy John's.

"Dunkin Brands confirms that it has held preliminary discussions to be acquired by Inspire Brands," the company told NYT. "There is no certainty that any agreement will be reached. Neither group will comment further unless and until a transaction is agreed."

See Also: Dunkin' Vs. Starbucks: Which Chain Won National Coffee Day?

Why It's Important: "The deal being discussed, which could be announced as soon as Monday, would take Dunkin Brands private at a price of $106.50 a share, said two people with knowledge of the negotiations," according to NYT.

Dunkin's stock closed Friday's session at $88.79 a share. The take-out offer would imply a valuation of about $8.8 billion.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DNKN)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Beyond Meat Is Set to Thrive Despite Rising Competition
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Inspire BrandsM&A News Restaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com