Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why KBL Merger's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 23, 2020 11:17am   Comments
Share:

KBL Merger (NASDAQ: KBLM) shares are trading higher on Friday after 180 Life Sciences announced a merger deal with the company.

KBL Merger Corp. IV is a blank check company that raised $115 million with the goal of identifying and acquiring a company with a strong value proposition mainly in the U.S. healthcare industry. KBL Merger Corp. IV focused on this industry due to its management's deep experience in this large, growing segment of the U.S. economy. Marlene Krauss is the CEO of KBL Merger. This is Dr. Krauss' fourth SPAC in the healthcare space. She has invested more than $1 billion through three institutional venture capital funds, numerous IPOs and three prior SPACS.

KBL Merger shares traded up 36.67% to $11.07 on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.50 and a 52-week low of $8.01.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KBLM)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com