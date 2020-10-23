Why KBL Merger's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

KBL Merger (NASDAQ: KBLM) shares are trading higher on Friday after 180 Life Sciences announced a merger deal with the company.

KBL Merger Corp. IV is a blank check company that raised $115 million with the goal of identifying and acquiring a company with a strong value proposition mainly in the U.S. healthcare industry. KBL Merger Corp. IV focused on this industry due to its management's deep experience in this large, growing segment of the U.S. economy. Marlene Krauss is the CEO of KBL Merger. This is Dr. Krauss' fourth SPAC in the healthcare space. She has invested more than $1 billion through three institutional venture capital funds, numerous IPOs and three prior SPACS.

KBL Merger shares traded up 36.67% to $11.07 on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.50 and a 52-week low of $8.01.