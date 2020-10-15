Why Huttig Building Products Is Trading Higher Today

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ: HBP) shares are trading higher on Thursday after Mill Road raised its acquisition offer for the company to $4 per share.

Huttig Building Products is involved in the distribution of millwork, building materials and wood products used in residential construction, home improvement and remodeling and repair work. It generates most of its revenues through the sale of building and millwork products.

Huttig Building Products shares traded up 39% to $3.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.75 and a 52-week low of 49 cents.