Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Huttig Building Products Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 15, 2020 2:50pm   Comments
Share:
Why Huttig Building Products Is Trading Higher Today

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ: HBP) shares are trading higher on Thursday after Mill Road raised its acquisition offer for the company to $4 per share.

Huttig Building Products is involved in the distribution of millwork, building materials and wood products used in residential construction, home improvement and remodeling and repair work. It generates most of its revenues through the sale of building and millwork products.

Huttig Building Products shares traded up 39% to $3.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.75 and a 52-week low of 49 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HBP)

45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Walgreens Profit Beats Views
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
50 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingM&A News Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com