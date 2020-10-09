Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AMD Nears Deal To Acquire Xilinx At $30B Valuation: WSJ

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2020 3:13am   Comments
Share:
AMD Nears Deal To Acquire Xilinx At $30B Valuation: WSJ

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is in late-stage discussions to acquire Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX), and a deal could be finalized as soon as next week, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Xilinx acquisition is estimated close to $30 billion, a record valuation in the semiconductor industry.

Xilinx manufactures programmable chips that are used in data centers, telecom including 5G networks, the automotive sector, and in the aerospace industry.

What Happened: AMD and Xilinx have not made any official comments on the matter, and it remains unclear how AMD plans to fund the acquisition.

AMD disclosed $1.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents for the quarter ending June 30, 57% higher year over year.

Why Does This Matter: The semiconductor industry is going through a consolidation phase, as noted by CNBC. The recent Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) – Arm Ltd. deal attracted criticisms from experts, including Arm co-founder Hermann Hauser, stirring up the possibility of a geopolitical conflict impacting the industry.

Price Action: On Thursday, AMD Stock dropped marginally by 0.21% to close at $86.61 per share. XLNX shares gained a meager 0.15% to close at $105.99.

Photo courtesy: William Murphy via Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA + AMD)

Chipmaker Allegro MicroSystems Files For Nasdaq IPO
'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Nvidia Price Target Hikes
COVID-19 Vaccine Makers AstraZeneca, GSK To Get First Access To Nvidia's 'Cambridge-1' Supercomputer
6 Lidar Stocks For The Autonomous Vehicle Revolution
Why Nvidia's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Investor Movement Index Summary: September 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: chipmakers semiconductors The Wall Street JournalM&A News Rumors Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com