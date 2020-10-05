Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Caterpillar To Acquire Weir Oil & Gas For $405M In Cash

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2020 5:46am   Comments
Share:
Caterpillar To Acquire Weir Oil & Gas For $405M In Cash

Construction and mining equipment manufacturer Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) announced the acquisition of the Oil & Gas Division of Scotland-based engineering company Weir Group PLC (OTC: WEGRY), for $405 million in cash, on Monday.

"Combining Weir Oil & Gas’s established pressure pumping and pressure control portfolio with Cat’s engines and transmissions enables us to create additional value for customers," Caterpillar VP for Oil & Gas and Marine Division Joe Creed said.

What Happened: The all-cash acquisition deal for Weir Oil & Gas includes 40 manufacturing and services locations and approximately 2,000 employees. The transaction is subject to regulatory review and approval of Weir stakeholders.

Caterpillar has engaged Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC (NYSE: MS) as the exclusive financial advisor.

Why Does It Matter: The Oil and Gas sector took a beating after crude prices fell sharply due to a drop in demand worldwide.

According to Moody’s Investors Service, oil prices would fluctuate between $40 and $45, ushering a stable outlook through 2021. Although, it notes that the industry will not be able to generate positive free cash flow in the next 12 months.

Last week, Noble Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NBL) merged with Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) in an all-stock deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of the year.

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) and WPX Energy Inc (NYSE: WPX), also announced a merger in the last week of September, to create a leading unconventional oil producer in the U.S. Both companies will create a new entity with a combined valuation close to $12 billion.

Price Action: CAT shares gained 2.2% on Friday to close at $149.94. WEGRY shares gained 1.25% on Friday to close at $8.51.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAT)

Big Comeback For Apple, Netflix, And Other Big Tech Names Softens Some Of The Pain
Tony Zhang's Caterpillar Trade
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Boeing, Kroger And More
Why BofA Is Sidelined On Caterpillar
Apple, Microsoft Both Slightly Higher Early, But Tough Month For FAANGs So Far
Why Caterpillar's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Industrial Goods Oil & GasM&A News Penny Stocks Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com