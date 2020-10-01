Why Watford's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Watford (NASDAQ: WTRE) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company received an all-cash $31 share acquisition proposal from Enstar.

Watford Holdings is a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company. Its line of business includes casualty reinsurance, property catastrophe reinsurance, other specialty reinsurance, and insurance programs and coinsurance. The company generates a majority of its revenue in the form of premiums from casualty reinsurance division.

Watford shares traded up 24.63% to $28.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $30 and a 52-week low of $10.86.