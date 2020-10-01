Market Overview

Why Genworth Financial's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 01, 2020 11:03am   Comments
Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) shares are trading lower on Thursday after the company announced an extension of its merger agreement due to an unreached agreement between Oceanwide and Hony Capital.

Genworth Financial is a diversified insurance holding company that provides various mortgage and life insurance products. The company has four main operating business segments: U.S. mortgage insurance; Australia mortgage insurance; U.S. life insurance, and Runoff.

Genworth Financial shares traded down 6.12% to $3.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.93 and a 52-week low of $1.87.

