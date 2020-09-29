Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Sun Communities Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 29, 2020 1:16pm   Comments
Share:
Why Sun Communities Is Trading Lower Today

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) shares are trading lower on Tuesday, after the company announced it will acquire Safe Harbor Marinas in a transaction valued at $2.1 billion. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Safe Harbor Marinas was built in partnership with American Infrastructure Funds, Koch Real Estate Investments, Weatherford Capital, and Guggenheim Partners.

Sun Communities is a real estate investment trust that acquires, operates, and develops manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio is comprised of manufactured housing communities in terms of the total number of properties.

Sun Communities shares traded down 5.22% to $139.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $173.98 and a 52-week low of $95.34.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SUI)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingM&A News REIT Real Estate

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com