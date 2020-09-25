Why Caesars Entertainment's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares are trading higher on Friday after the company sent a proposal to William Hill for a potential takeover.

Caesars was founded in 1937 and today operates 49 casino properties in 13 U.S. states and five countries, primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, and Horseshoe brands (while also operating the Flamingo, Paris, Rio, and Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas). In June 2019, Eldorado proposed an acquisition of Caesars, which we expect to close in the near future.

Caesars Entertainment shares were trading up 7.4% at $56.78 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $70.74 and a 52-week low of $6.02.