Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Caesars Entertainment's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 25, 2020 2:32pm   Comments
Share:
Why Caesars Entertainment's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares are trading higher on Friday after the company sent a proposal to William Hill for a potential takeover.

Caesars was founded in 1937 and today operates 49 casino properties in 13 U.S. states and five countries, primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, and Horseshoe brands (while also operating the Flamingo, Paris, Rio, and Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas). In June 2019, Eldorado proposed an acquisition of Caesars, which we expect to close in the near future.

Caesars Entertainment shares were trading up 7.4% at $56.78 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $70.74 and a 52-week low of $6.02.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CZR)

How Does Caesars Entertainment's Debt Look?
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Cramer Weighs In On Diamondpeak, Caesars Entertainment And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
ESPN Deal Extends DraftKings 'Already Large Marketing Reach'
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com