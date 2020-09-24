Why CrowdStrike's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares are trading lower amid tech sector weakness as the sector continues to sell off following August strength. The company also announced it will acquire Preempt Security for approximately $96 million and will not update its third-quarter guidance.

CrowdStrike expects to pay approximately $86 million in cash and $10 million in stock and options subject to vesting conditions.

CrowdStrike's stock was trading down 3.33% at $133.90 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $153.10 and a 52-week low of $31.95.