United Wholesale Mortgage Takes SPAC Route To Go Public: WSJ

U.S. biggest wholesale mortgage originator, United Wholesale Mortgage is looking to public via merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Gores Holdings IV Inc (NASDAQ: GHIV), reports the Wall Street Journal. This deal could value the lender at $16.1 billion, a record for a SPAC deal.

What Happened: Gores is a SPAC, which had raised $425 million in a public listing in January. United Wholesale Mortgage plans to combine with Gores via a merger.

Under the agreement, United Wholesale will retain approximately 94% ownership the combined company and get $425M held in Gores's trust.

The company will also raise $500 million from a private placement, reports Reuters.

Why It's Important: SPAC deals are on the rage on Wall Street as startups and private companies look to exploit this route to go public expeditiously.

Blank check companies have been a key driver for initial public offerings (IPO) in 2020 accounting for 44% of total volume and raising a record $40 billion, which is four times the volume for 2019.

High-profile investors like Bill Ackman and Michael Klein have raised billions through SPAC this year. Other notable people on the SPAC bandwagon are former House speaker Paul Ryan and Gary Cohn, ex-economic aide to President Trump.

Price Action: GHIV shares have jumped 11% pre-market to $12 at the time of publication Wednesday.