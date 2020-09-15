Why Novus Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NVUS) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced the purchase of Anelixis Therapeutics.

Novus Therapeutics is engaged in the biotechnology sector. As a pharmaceutical company it is focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat related products. It has two platforms: Foam Platform(OP0201 and OP0202) and Surfactant Program(OP0201). OP0102 is developed with the intent to be used as a delivery vehicle for drugs treating ears, as well as the nasal and sinus cavities. OP0201 is being developed as a potential treatment option for patients with otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction.

Novus Therapeutics shares were trading up 179.68% at $1.06 on Tuesday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $1.45 and a 52-week low of 25 cents.