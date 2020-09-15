Why RR Donnelley's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

RR Donnelley (NYSE: RRD) shares were trading higher Tuesday after the company entered a definitive agreement to sell DLS Worldwide Logistics business to TFI International for $225 million in cash.

RR Donnelley is a U.S.- based company. It provides integrated communication strategies by helping organizations communicate more effectively by working to create, manage and produce the content on behalf of its customers.

RR Donnelley shares were trading up 23.93% at $1.45 at the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.83 and a 52-week low of 72 cents.