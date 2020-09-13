Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oracle Beats Microsoft In TikTok Bidding Contest To Avoid Ban
Anthony Noto , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2020 8:19pm   Comments
Share:
Oracle Beats Microsoft In TikTok Bidding Contest To Avoid Ban

Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) is set to partner with video-sharing app TikTok, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Redwood City, California-based company beat out fellow tech rival Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) in a bidding war that is reportedly not an outright sale.

The back-and-forth came about after U.S. Presient Donald Trump threatened to ban the app if a deal wasn't reached by Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Per the WSJ, Oracle is set to be announced as TikTok’s “trusted tech partner” in the U.S.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT + ORCL)

IPO Outlook For The Week: Snowflake and Amwell Lead Busy 12 IPO Lineup
Barron's Picks And Pans: Amazon, Crocs, GM, Microsoft And More
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Exxon, Peloton, Uber And More
Oracle Analysts On The Sidelines After Q1 Beat: BofA Awaits Sustained Revenue Acceleration
40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Price Over Earnings Overview: Oracle
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Microsoft (MSFT) Oracle TikTok TikTok BanM&A Politics Tech General Best of Benzinga

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.