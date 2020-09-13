Oracle Beats Microsoft In TikTok Bidding Contest To Avoid Ban
Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) is set to partner with video-sharing app TikTok, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The Redwood City, California-based company beat out fellow tech rival Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) in a bidding war that is reportedly not an outright sale.
The back-and-forth came about after U.S. Presient Donald Trump threatened to ban the app if a deal wasn't reached by Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Per the WSJ, Oracle is set to be announced as TikTok’s “trusted tech partner” in the U.S.
Courtesy image
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Microsoft (MSFT) Oracle TikTok TikTok BanM&A Politics Tech General Best of Benzinga