Oracle Beats Microsoft In TikTok Bidding Contest To Avoid Ban

Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL) is set to partner with video-sharing app TikTok, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Redwood City, California-based company beat out fellow tech rival Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) in a bidding war that is reportedly not an outright sale.

The back-and-forth came about after U.S. Presient Donald Trump threatened to ban the app if a deal wasn't reached by Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Per the WSJ, Oracle is set to be announced as TikTok’s “trusted tech partner” in the U.S.

