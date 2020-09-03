Nippon Express Completes Acquisition Of Indiana 3PL

Japanese third-party logistics services provider Nippon Express Co. Ltd. (OTC: NPEXY) on Thursday said it has completed the acquisition of MD Logistics and MD Express of Plainfield, Indiana.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Nippon Express said MD Logistics generated $51 million in revenue in 2019.

Co-founded by Mark Sell and David Kiebach in 1996, MD Logistics specializes in the domestic storage and distribution of temperature-controlled pharmaceuticals, as well as other retail and consumer goods. The company is expected to operate as a subsidiary of Nippon Express U.S.A.

MD Logistics currently has about 270 employees and operates four warehouses in Indiana, as well as a West Coast facility in Reno, Nevada, for a total capacity of more than 1 million square feet.

Prior to starting MD Logistics, Sell worked at freight forwarders CF Airfreight, Profit Freight Systems, LEP International and GeoLogistics. MD Logistics formed a partnership with SEKO Worldwide in 2002. Kiebach died in 2007.

"In order to continue to be able to grow and meet the needs of their customers and the global supply chain, MDL sought out a strategic partner who would value their people, culture and customers, and facilitate domestic and international growth strategies," the companies said in a statement in May when the acquisition was announced.

Click for more FreightWaves/American Shipper articles by Chris Gillis.