Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Takeda Pharmaceuticals Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 24, 2020 12:14pm   Comments
Share:
Why Takeda Pharmaceuticals Is Trading Higher Today

Takeda Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TAK) shares are trading higher on Monday after Blackstone signed a definitive agreement to acquire Takeda Consumer Healthcare Company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Takeda Pharmaceutical is Japan's largest pharmaceutical company, with revenue of JPY 3.3 trillion in 2019. The company's five core therapeutic areas are oncology, gastroenterology, neuroscience, rare diseases, and plasma-derived therapies, which account for more than 70% of revenue. Its geographic footprint is well diversified, with 50% derived from the U.S., 20% from Japan, 20% from Europe and Canada.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals shares were trading 1.8% higher at $19.19 at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $20.92 and a 52-week low of $12.43.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TAK)

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week
Novavax Rallies As It Strikes New COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing, Supply Partnership
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax Vaccine Deals, Trevena Awaits FDA Decision, 2 IPOs
Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2020
Cramer Weighs In On Trade Desk, DISH Network And More
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Osmotica, OptiNose Strikes Co-promotion Deal, Orphan Drug Designation For AnaptysBio
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com