Why Takeda Pharmaceuticals Is Trading Higher Today

Takeda Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TAK) shares are trading higher on Monday after Blackstone signed a definitive agreement to acquire Takeda Consumer Healthcare Company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Takeda Pharmaceutical is Japan's largest pharmaceutical company, with revenue of JPY 3.3 trillion in 2019. The company's five core therapeutic areas are oncology, gastroenterology, neuroscience, rare diseases, and plasma-derived therapies, which account for more than 70% of revenue. Its geographic footprint is well diversified, with 50% derived from the U.S., 20% from Japan, 20% from Europe and Canada.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals shares were trading 1.8% higher at $19.19 at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $20.92 and a 52-week low of $12.43.