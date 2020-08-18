Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Oracle's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2020 12:19pm   Comments
Share:
Why Oracle's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares are trading higher following a report suggesting the company is interested in acquiring TikTok.

"[Oracle] had held preliminary talks with TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, and was seriously considering purchasing the app’s operations in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand," according to Financial Times. "Oracle was working with a group of US investors that already own a stake in ByteDance, including General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital, the people added."

Oracle provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models.

Oracle's stock was trading up 2.5% at $55.34 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $57.84 and a 52-week low of $39.71.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ORCL)

51 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
A Look Into Oracle's Price Over Earnings
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Oracle
42 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Walmart Earnings
5 Stocks To Watch For August 18, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: TikTok why it's movingM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com