Twitter In Talks To Merge With TikTok US Business: WSJ
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 09, 2020 9:42pm   Comments
Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) held preliminary discussions with China’s ByteDance Ltd. for a potential merger with the latter’s short-form video platform TikTok in the United States, according to a Wall Street Journal report Saturday.

What Happened: Twitter’s market valuation is too low at $29.4 billion to acquire TikTok on its own, but the social media company has high-profile investors, including Silver Lake, that could help it make the acquisition, the Journal noted.

TikTok’s exact valuation isn’t known, but analyst estimates vary from $15 billion to $50 billion for the U.S. business.

Twitter has been considering a deal involving the Chinese app’s U.S. operations alone, people familiar with the matter told the Journal.

Why It Mattes: Technology veteran Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is also holding discussions with ByteDance to acquire TikTok’s operations in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, the company announced earlier this month.

According to a Financial Times report, the Bill Gates-co-founded company is considering acquiring TikTok’s entire global operations.

President Donald Trump on Thursday evening signed two executive orders banning U.S. entities from making financial transactions with ByteDance or messaging app WeChat’s China-based parent Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s (OTC: TCEHY) 45 days from signing of the order.

This would effectively stifle the operation of the two Chinese apps in the country, unless they are sold by their parent companies.

Several other technology and financial companies are also exploring a TikTok U.S. purchase, according to a separate report from the Journal.

Price Action: Twitter shares closed nearly 1.5% lower at $37.14 on Friday and Microsoft shares closed about 1.8% lower at $212.48.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

