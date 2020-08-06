Market Overview

Microsoft Looking To Buy TikTok's Entire Global Business, Not Just In Four Countries: FT
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 06, 2020 9:50pm   Comments
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is looking to buy all of TikTok’s global operations, and not just in four countries as previously indicated, according to a Financial Times report Thursday.

What Happened

The Redmond, Washington-based company is looking to scoop up the short-form video app’s entire operations, including in India and Europe, according to five unnamed Financial Times sources. 

This deal would reportedly not include China, as TikTok is not available there. ByteDance runs a separate app, dubbed "Douyin," in China, offering similar services as TikTok.

The difficulty in separating back-office operations and usability of the app on a global basis are said to be the motivations driving Microsoft’s attempts to secure the app in its entirety. 

The talks remain focussed on the United States, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

Why It Matters

The Satya Nadella-led company has until September 15 to conclude the deal with TikTok, which has more than 500 million global users with 80 million of them active in the U.S.

President Donald Trump said this week that he would approve the deal if the U.S. Treasury received “a lot of money,” demanding a cut from the buyout. 

A White House source familiar with the deal pegged TikTok’s global business to be worth nearly $50 billion. Analysts and bankers estimate the U.S. business to be worth between $15 to $50 billion, Bloomberg noted.

ByteDance may sell the app’s Indian operations, TikTok’s largest, to foreign or Indian investors if the agreement with Microsoft fails to materialize, according to the Financial Times report.

Price Action 

Microsoft shares closed 1.6% higher at $216.35 on Thursday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

