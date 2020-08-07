Enstructure Acquires Bulk Terminal At Port Canaveral

Bulk terminal and logistics services company Enstructure has acquired Ambassador Services' marine terminal operation at Florida's Port Canaveral.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Enstructure said it will retain Brian Hubert as president and rename the terminal Ambassador Services International. Hubert will also become a partner in Enstructure.

Ambassador's Port Canaveral terminal includes 55 acres and 440,000 square feet of warehouse storage, including 280,000 square feet of cold storage, as well as rail access through Florida East Coast Railway. The company also provides bulk cargo transloading, cruise porter services and cold storage warehousing.

Wellesley, Massachusetts-based Enstructure said the acquisition of Ambassador establishes its presence in the U.S. Southeast.

Ambassador started operations in 1994 and its workforce of about 200 employees handles a mix of bulk and breakbulk products, including lumber, fertilizer, slag, salt, perishables, newsprint, and wood pulp, as well as specialty cargoes such as aerospace parts and military equipment.

Enstructure was formed in 2015 and is led by co-CEOs Matthew Satnick and Philippe de Montigny.

The company has rapidly expanded its terminal operation during the past five years. It currently operates harbor and river terminals at Memphis, Tennessee; New Haven and New London, Connecticut; and Winona and Red Wing, Minnesota.

Enstructure has also continued to grow its existing infrastructure east of the Mississippi River.

In December, the company acquired a 900,000-square-foot warehouse and 38-acre land lease with rail access next to its Fullen Dock in Memphis from an affiliate of Louis Dreyfus Co.

Enstructure's Gateway Terminal operation in New London was part of Gov. Ned Lamont's $157 million public-private agreement with joint venture partners Ørsted and Eversource to redevelop State Pier into an offshore wind farm development terminal. Construction is expected to begin in early 2021 and be completed by August 2022.

