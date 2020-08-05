Why Net Element's Stock Is Moving Today

Net Element (NASDAQ: NETE) shares were trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced a definitive agreement to merge with Mullen Technologies in a stock-for-stock reverse merger.

Net Element is a financial technology-driven group specializing in mobile payments and other transactional services in emerging countries and the United States. It operates through two segments. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services to businesses that are required to accept cashless transactions, mobile payment services, merchant performance analytical tools, and merchant back office reporting.

Net Element shares were trading at $19.75 at the opening of the market but were down to $15.32 at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $20.08 and a 52-week low of $1.47.