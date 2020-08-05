Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Net Element's Stock Is Moving Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2020 11:28am   Comments
Share:
Why Net Element's Stock Is Moving Today

Net Element (NASDAQ: NETE) shares were trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced a definitive agreement to merge with Mullen Technologies in a stock-for-stock reverse merger.

Net Element is a financial technology-driven group specializing in mobile payments and other transactional services in emerging countries and the United States. It operates through two segments. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services to businesses that are required to accept cashless transactions, mobile payment services, merchant performance analytical tools, and merchant back office reporting.

Net Element shares were trading at $19.75 at the opening of the market but were down to $15.32 at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $20.08 and a 52-week low of $1.47.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NETE)

When Trading Is Your Career, Consistency Is The Benchmark
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
63 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; PepsiCo Beats Q2 Estimates
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com