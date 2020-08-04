Market Overview

Why SilverSun's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 04, 2020 11:35am   Comments
SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced it will acquire Prairie Technology Solutions Group. No terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey, SilverSun Technologies is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small- and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

SilverSun Technologies shares were trading up 209.93% to $8.43 at time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.42 and a 52-week low of $1.62.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingM&A News

