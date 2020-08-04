Why Atlas Technical's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ: ATCX) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company reported the purchase of Alta Vista Solutions on Monday. No terms were disclosed regarding the deal.

Atlas Technical Consultants provides geotechnical engineering services, program management, construction quality assurance services, environmental consulting services, construction material testing, due diligence, and environmental health and safety training services to public and private sector clients.

Atlas Technical Consultants shares were trading up 0.82% to $8.62 at time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.38 and a 52-week low of $8.42.