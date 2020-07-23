Market Overview

Nvidia Considering Bid For Arm, A SoftBank-Owned Chipmaker: Report
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2020 10:13am   Comments
Nvidia Considering Bid For Arm, A SoftBank-Owned Chipmaker: Report

High-flying stock NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), which has seen its shares nearly double year-to-date, is reportedly eyeing a takeover of U.K.-based chipset designer Arm Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Japanese investment firm SoftBank Group Corp – ADR (OTC: SFTBY).

Massive Chip Deal In The Works? Nvidia, the leader in graphic processors, has made an approach in recent weeks to buy Arm, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

"We don't comment on rumors or speculation," a Nvidia spokesperson told Benzinga Tuesday when asked for comment on a potential bid for Arm.

What's Next? If the deal goes through, it could have the distinction of being the largest semiconductor deal ever. 

Sources also hinted at the possibility of other potential bidders or SoftBank opting to pursue a public listing of Arm, the Bloomberg report said. 

If an IPO is undertaken, Arm could boast a valuation of $44 billion, which could soar to $68 billion by 2025, Bloomberg reported, citing New Street Research LLP.

Softbank bought Arm in 2016 for $32 billion.

Arm is a dominant player in processors that power mobile phones, tablet computers and chips used in smartTVs.

At last check, Nvidia shares were rising 0.17% to $418.27.

Intel, Texas Instruments To Kickstart Chip Earnings With 'Better-Than-Feared' Results

Nvidia Analysts See Multibillion-Dollar Opportunity In Automated Driving Deal With Mercedes-Benz

Photo courtesy of Nvidia. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: ARM Bloomberg semiconductorM&A News Tech Media Best of Benzinga

