Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EBay Classifieds Unit Sale To Norway's Adevinta Could Be Announced Today: WSJ
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 20, 2020 2:36am   Comments
Share:
EBay Classifieds Unit Sale To Norway's Adevinta Could Be Announced Today: WSJ

EBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is nearing a deal to sell its classified-ads business to Norwegian marketplace operator Adevinta ASA (OTC: ADEVF), the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

What Happened

The classified-ads business may be sold for approximately $8 billion, people familiar with the matter told the Journal, although the exact pricing of the deal couldn't be learned.

The online auction website’s classifieds unit mainly operates across Canada and parts of Europe. The workings of the unit are similar to rival Craigslist, which allows users to post goods and services within a locale. 

The cash-and-stock deal is likely to be announced later in the day, unless the talks fall through, according to the Journal's sources.

Why It Matters

The classifieds business brought in $ 1.1 billion in revenue last year compared to the $7.6 billion total revenue eBay generated from its marketplace, the Journal noted.

The San Jose, California-based auction firm is said to be shedding non-core businesses at the urging of its activist investors. The classifieds unit is one of the last such remaining entities with the former tech conglomerate.

In November 2019, eBay sold its ticket-sales unit StarHub to Viagogo for $4.05 billion in cash.

Price Action 

EBay shares closed nearly 0.9% lower at $58.13 on Friday, and fell another 0.5% in the after-hours session at $57.83.

Adevinta shares last closed at $12.32 on Thursday.

Photo credit: eBay Inc.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBAY)

Why E-Commerce Is The No. 1 Stay-At-Home Theme
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Craigslist Wall Street JournalM&A News Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com