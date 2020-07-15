Market Overview

Why Medtronic's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 15, 2020 11:07am
Why Medtronic's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced it would acquire an artificial intelligence surgery company Medicrea.

Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, and surgical tools.

The company markets its products to health care institutions and physicians in the United States and overseas. Foreign sales account for almost 50% of the company's total sales.

Medtronic shares were trading up 2.70% at $97.21 during the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $122.15 and a 52-week low of $72.13.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

