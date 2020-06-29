Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Landcadia's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 29, 2020 11:05am   Comments
Share:

Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ: LCA) shares were trading higher Monday after the company acquired Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming will become only the second pure publicly traded online casino company in the U.S. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

Upon closing, Landcadia II will change its name to Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. and its Nasdaq trading symbol to "GNOG."

"GNOG is one of the best positioned companies to capitalize on this massive online gaming opportunity in the US," said Rich Handler, Co-Chairman of Landcadia II and CEO of Jefferies LLC.

Landcadia Holdings II Inc is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Landcadia Holdings II shares were trading up 32.74% to $13.38 at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.72 and a 52-week low of $8.82.

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LCA)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Coty To Acquire 20% Stake In Kim Kardashian's Makeup Brand
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Online Casino Golden Nugget To Go Public Through Landcadia Acquisition
11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: casinos gambling why it's movingM&A News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com