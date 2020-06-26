Why CoreLogic's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Corelogic (NYSE: CLGX) shares were trading higher Friday after Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group submitted a proposal to acquire the company for $65/share in cash.

CoreLogic is a provider of data and analytics for the real estate sector. The company offers a national database of property and mortgage information, judgments and liens, building and replacement costs, parcel and geospatial data, criminal background records, eviction information, nonprime lending records, credit information and tax information.

The database includes historical property transactions and mortgage applications and covers nearly all U.S. residential and commercial properties. Corelogic also provides analytics services and tools built around its database for use of property valuation and credit and risk management.

Corelogic shares were trading up 28.19% at $67.85 on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $68.09 and a 52-week low of $24.69.