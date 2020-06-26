Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Buys Autonomous Driving Startup Zoox For A Reported $1B
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 26, 2020 1:04pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon Buys Autonomous Driving Startup Zoox For A Reported $1B

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) has agreed to acquire self-driving startup Zoox Inc for the reported amount of $1 billion.

The company has not confirmed the amount of the transaction reported by The Information. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions.

Zoox is headquartered in Foster City, California and has over 1,000 employees. The company was started in 2014 with the vision of purpose-built, zero-emissions vehicles designed for autonomous ride-hailing, along with an end-to-end autonomy software stack.

Once the acquisition is complete, the Zoox CEO and CTO will continue to lead the team.

"This acquisition solidifies Zoox's impact on the autonomous driving industry," Zoox CEO Aicha Evans said in a statement.

Co-founder and CTO Jesse Levinson said that since Zoox's inception six years ago, it has been "singularly focused on our ground-up approach to autonomous mobility."

Amazon's backing will speed up the company's path to safe, clean and enjoyable transportation globally, Levinson said. 

Amazon shares were trading slightly positive at $2,754.62 at the time of publication.

The stock has a 52-week high of $2,796 and a 52-week low of $1,626.03.

Related Links:

Blue Origin, SpaceX Land NASA Deal

How The COVID-19 Pandemic Makes Amazon, Netflix Key Businesses

Courtesy photo. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Amazon To Acquire Self-Driving Startup In A $1 Billion+ Deal
Amazon's Real Estate Arm Reportedly Involved In Several Deals This Week
Why This Amazon Analyst Says Shares Are Worth As Much As $5K
Amazon Ramping Up Efforts To Take Down Counterfeiters
Is Amazon On The Hunt? Analyzing Rumored Macy's, J.C. Penney Acquisitions
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: autonomous ride-hailing self-driving The InformationM&A News Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com