Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

European Food Delivery Company To Buy Grubhub After Uber Talks Fall Through
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 11, 2020 1:32am   Comments
Share:
European Food Delivery Company To Buy Grubhub After Uber Talks Fall Through

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTC: TKAYF), a European food delivery company, will purchase Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) in an all-stock deal.

What Happened

The deal values Grubhub shares at $75.15, which gives the Chicago-based food delivery firm an implied value of $7.3 billion calculated on a fully diluted basis. The deal is expected to be closed in the first quarter of 2021.

The news arrives after Grubhub's talks with Uber Inc. (NYSE: UBER) over a merger foundered due to antitrust issues.

Uber and Grubhub had agreed on a price ratio of $.1925 Uber shares for each Grubhub share at a volume-weighted average price of nearly $70 per share. 

However, prevailing concerns over Uber’s support to Grubhub in the regulatory process scuttled the deal, reported CNBC.

Grubhub shares closed nearly 2% higher on Wednesday.

Why It Matters

Uber and Grubhub are two of the three major food delivery companies operating in the United States. The third is DoorDash.

According to CNBC, the merger between the U.S. and European companies is unlikely to be subject to as intense regulatory scrutiny as the failed Uber-Grubhub deal.

According to Just Eat, the merger will create the world’s largest online food delivery company outside of China, measured based on Gross Merchandise Value and revenues.

Under the deal, Grubhub shareholders will receive American depositary receipts (ADRs) representing 0.6710 Just Eat ordinary shares in exchange for each Grubhub share.

The combined entity’s shares will be listed in Amsterdam; its North American headquarters will be in Chicago. Just Eat will list ADRs in the U.S.

Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney will join Just Eat management and lead the company in North America.

Price Action

Grubhub shares closed the regular session 1.95% higher at $59.05 on Wednesday and traded 4.40% higher, at $61.65, after-hours.

Just Eat Takeaway.com shares closed 13.29% lower at $97.32 on Wednesday in Amsterdam. The company’s OTC shares closed 6.32% lower at $99.30.

Image: Grubhub

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GRUB)

Why GrubHub's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In The 2014 GrubHub IPO Would Be Worth Today
What's Behind Chipotle Mexican Grill's Share Price Jump?
These 10 Stocks Have Surged During The Coronavirus Pandemic
7 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
5 Ways To Earn Money From Home As A Self-Employed Worker
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC.com GrubHub Just EatM&A News Global Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com