Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

South Korean Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrant For Samsung Heir
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 04, 2020 7:56am   Comments
Share:
South Korean Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrant For Samsung Heir

Prosecutors in South Korea have filed an arrest warrant against Jay Y. Lee, the anointed heir to the Samsung Group and Vice Chairman of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (OTC: SSNLF

What Happened

The arrest warrant request came Thursday as a part of an investigation into an alleged accounting fraud and a merger between Samsung C&T, a construction firm, and Chiel Industries Inc., an operator of theme parks, reported TechCrunch. 

Prosecutors want to arrest Lee and two other former Samsung executives in relation to the controversial merger. 

It is suspected by the investigating authorities that the value of Cheil Industries was inflated before it was merged with Samsung C&T, which is the group’s de facto holding company.

The inflated value allegedly benefited Lee, who was at the time the largest shareholder in Chiel Industries. 

Why It Matters

According to TechCrunch, the merger made Lee the largest shareholder in Samsung’s holding company and paved the way for his succession from an ailing father. 

Lee is also facing a trial over bribery allegations relating to the arrested former South Korean President Park Geun-hye. 

It is alleged Lee sought the president’s favor while attempting to succeed his father Lee Kun-hee.

He was questioned by prosecutors in May and has denied all bribery charges. 

Samsung Price Action

On Thursday, Samsung shares closed 0.18% higher at $44.80 in Seoul. 

Image: Wikimedia.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SSNLF)

Samsung Group Heir Questioned In South Korea Over Controversial Merger
Trump, Intel, TSMC Plan US 'Self-Sufficiency' In Semiconductors As Coronavirus Gives Supply-Chain Scare
Samsung Reports Better-Than-Expected Q1 Revenue Despite Coronavirus Pandemic Effect
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Jay Y. Lee SamsungM&A News Legal Management Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com