What We Know About ViacomCBS Buying 'Some Good News'

John Krasinksi's homemade YouTube show "Some Good News" is heading to an unlikely new home: ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC)

What To Know About Good News

Krasinksi, known for his role as Jim Halpert on "The Office," hosted his own YouTube show to...spread some good news. But late last week, Krasinski inked a deal to sell the show to ViacomCBS, which will be played on its streaming video platform CBS All Access but with a different host.

CNBC's Julia Boorstin reported that Krasinski received multiple offers from other digital and traditional content platforms. Media outlets are particularly interested in the content style of the show, which can be produced quickly and cheaply.

Boorstin said CBS and Krasinski have an existing relationship with Paramount Pictures after filming "A Quiet Place" and its sequel.

Paramount also produced the spy thriller Jack Ryan where Krasinski played the spy popularized in multiple Tom Clancy novels.

What's Next For Good News

Once the COVID-19 pandemic passes and large budget TV and movies can resume operations, one has to wonder if content like Krasinski's will still be in demand.

Consumers are now discovering new forms of content and are attracted to the "rawness" of Krasinski's show and a genuine personality of wanting to spread positivity, New York Times, and CNBC contributor Ed Lee also said on CNBC.

"There will be a place for it going forward," Lee said.

