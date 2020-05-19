Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Verizon Closes Acquisition Deal With BlueJeans Network In A Month
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 19, 2020 6:06am   Comments
Share:
Verizon Closes Acquisition Deal With BlueJeans Network In A Month

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) has closed the acquisition deal acquiring BlueJeans Networks in just a month.

What Happened

Last month, Verizon had entered into a definitive agreement to purchase BlueJeans, a provider of enterprise-grade video conferencing services.

In a joint message, BlueJean’s CEO Quentin Gallivan and co-founders, Krish Ramakrishnan and Alagu Periyannan, said, “We have all learned during this pandemic, video conferencing is a powerful medium for connecting people so they can collaborate and work productively.” They added, “By combining BlueJeans’ innovations in video with Verizon’s innovations in 4G, 5G and Mobile Edge Computing, we expect to be able to open up new use cases and expand our ability to serve customers in new and exciting ways.”

Why It Matters

The deal was valued at $500 million. BlueJeans raised $175 million since its launch, nearly ten years ago. 

BlueJeans rivals Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), a video conferencing platform that has seen increasing popularity during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but has also faced criticism for its security issues.

Verizon said that BlueJeans’ products complement Verizon’s own business solutions, and will be “deeply integrated into Verizon's current and future 5G product roadmap.”

Price Action

Verizon shares traded 0.14% higher at $55.80 in the after-hours session on Monday. The shares had closed the regular session 1.85% higher at $55.72.

Image Credit: Courtesy of BlueJeans.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VZ)

Barron's Picks And Pans: Cisco, Gilead, Netflix, Wayfair And More
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Slack, Archer Daniels Midland And More
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 150 Points; Pluristem Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Mid-Day Market Update: Limelight Networks Falls Following Q1 Earnings; Mesoblast Shares Surge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Flat; Verizon Profit Tops Estimates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 Verizon video conferencingM&A News Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com