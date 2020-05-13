What To Know About The Conflicting AMC Entertainment-AMC Networks Rumors
It's been a tale of two AMCs this week, creating a lot of volatility in the entertainment stocks.
The AMC-Amazon Report
On Sunday, The Mail reported that Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) is considering buying the movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), citing unnamed sources. In the U.K., AMC owns the Odeon Cinemas chain.
AMC Entertainment shares gained 28.9% Monday.
Since then, reports have emerged that there might have been confusion around the AMC in which Amazon is interested.
The interest might have been in the cable operator AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX), not AMC Entertainment. Merger analysis firm CTFN has reported the AMC Networks operator is looking for a buyer. The company owns the AMC network, as well as the Sundance Now streaming channel, the IFC Center movie theater and other entertainment holdings.
It's possible there was a mixup of ticker symbols, according to Deadline: AMC instead of AMCX.
Benzinga has contacted AMC Networks for comment on this story.
AMC, AMCX Price Action
AMC Entertainment shares were down 10.55% at $4.58 at the time of publication Wednesday, while AMC Networks shares were down 10.76% at $25.29.
