What To Know About The Conflicting AMC Entertainment-AMC Networks Rumors
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 13, 2020 12:32pm   Comments
What To Know About The Conflicting AMC Entertainment-AMC Networks Rumors

It's been a tale of two AMCs this week, creating a lot of volatility in the entertainment stocks.

The AMC-Amazon Report 

On Sunday, The Mail reported that Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) is considering buying the movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), citing unnamed sources. In the U.K., AMC owns the Odeon Cinemas chain. 

AMC Entertainment shares gained 28.9% Monday. 

Since then, reports have emerged that there might have been confusion around the AMC in which Amazon is interested.

The interest might have been in the cable operator AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX), not AMC Entertainment. Merger analysis firm CTFN has reported the AMC Networks operator is looking for a buyer. The company owns the AMC network, as well as the Sundance Now streaming channel, the IFC Center movie theater and other entertainment holdings. 

It's possible there was a mixup of ticker symbols, according to Deadline: AMC instead of AMCX. 

Benzinga has contacted AMC Networks for comment on this story. 

AMC, AMCX Price Action

AMC Entertainment shares were down 10.55% at $4.58 at the time of publication Wednesday, while AMC Networks shares were down 10.76% at $25.29. 

Related Links:

AMC's Stock Still In The Spotlight As Wall Street Digests Amazon Rumor

How The COVID-19 Pandemic Makes Amazon, Netflix Key Businesses

Photo by Ajay Suresh via Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CTFN The MailM&A News Rumors Movers Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

