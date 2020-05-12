Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Uber Looking To Eat Up GrubHub: Reports
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 12, 2020 12:03pm   Comments
Share:
Uber Looking To Eat Up GrubHub: Reports

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) is looking to acquire GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) uniting the two meal delivery services, according to multiple reports.

What To Know

The coronavirus pandemic has seen a rise in demand for meal delivery services. Over the years, the fast-food delivery industry has become very competitive, with rivals that also include DoorDash and Postmates.

"The companies are in talks about a deal and could reach an agreement as soon as this month," according to Bloomberg.

In January, GrubHub said there was no process in place to sell the company after reports emerged the company had tapped financial advisers to assist with a review of potential moves that could include a sale of the company or an acquisition.

Why It's Important

“Uber Eats, once engaged in capital destruction, finds itself faced with unforeseen demand for new service lines of grocery and convenience,” Wells Fargo analysts said in note following Uber's recent earnings. “We think that, taken together, these actions reduce downside risk in the stock and set up a leaner high growth company one to two years down the road.”

GrubHub's stock traded higher by 28.42% to $60.09 per share at time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $80.25 and a 52-week low of $29.35.

Uber's stock traded higher by 5.61% to $33.42 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $47.08 and a 52-week low of $13.71.

Related Links:

GrubHub Reports Q4 Sales Beat

Uber Reports Q1 Earnings Miss

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GRUB + UBER)

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cisco, Uber And More
Carvana Rival Online Retailer Vroom Plans June IPO: Report
Uber CEO On Q1 Results, Outlook: 'Everything Is On The Table Now'
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 8, 2020
Analysts Still All-In On Uber Despite Mixed Q1 Results, Coronavirus Environment
Along With Dramatic Jobs Data, Investors Scrutinize Recent Earnings From Uber, Square
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Uber EatsM&A News Rumors Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com