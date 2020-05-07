Why Zoom's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading higher on Thursday, after the company announced it has acquired Keybase.
Keybase was launched in 2014, and has a team of engineers who have built a messaging and file-sharing service using their encryption and security expertise.
“We are excited to integrate Keybase’s team into the Zoom family to help us build end-to-end encryption that can reach current Zoom scalability," the company said in a statement.
Zoom Video is popular in the virtual communication space and offers a cloud platform for video, audio conferencing, chat and webinars.
Zoom Video shares were trading up 6.87% at $159.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $181.50 and a 52-week low of $60.97.
