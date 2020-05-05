Why Alexion's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares are trading lower on Tuesday, after the company reported the purchase of Portola Pharma for $18 per share in cash.
Alexion is an American pharmaceutical company best known for its development of Soliris, a drug used to treat the rare disorders atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
Alexion shares traded down 5.45% at $98.18 at time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week range between $137.52 and $72.67.
Related Link:
Alexion Confirms FDA Approval For Soliris
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingM&A News Movers Trading Ideas